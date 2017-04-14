Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bus Éireann services to resume this morning

Friday, April 14, 2017

Operations are expected to resume at Bus Eireann this morning.

It was confirmed yesterday that drivers would go back to work while they considered the latest Labour Court recommendations.

The proposals include around 200 job losses at different levels through voluntary redundancies, the closure of Dundalk maintenance garage, a 10% to earnings over 60,000 and changes to rostering.

Nicola Cooke of Bus Eireann says they are keeping customers updated online: "Full operation of services across the land, so that is 6,000 services, it does take a lot to get all those through the gap.

"So we are asking people to have a bit of patience, we apologise for all the inconvenience and if people keep an eye on www.buseireann.ie and our Twitter @Buseireann and also our Facebook."

