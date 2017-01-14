Bus Éireann 'making all efforts to ensure no passengers are discommoded'

Update 8.23pmpm: Bus Éireann says that changes are urgently required to address the company's financial situation.

“This may result in alterations to the operation of some routes, but the National Transport Authority (NTA) have advised that they will ensure local demands for public transport are met, and that ‘no rural communities will be left behind’,” a company statement read.

“We are making all efforts to ensure that no passengers are discommoded as we introduce vital cost savings and necessary efficiencies.

“We are committed to working with the NTA to ensure that alternative arrangements will be put in place on any routes that may be affected by Bus Éireann's future plans.”

Update 6pm: SIPTU has said that it will not allow terms and conditions of Bus Éireann to be eroded in order to make up for a financial shortfall created by “underfunding by the State in the essential intercity transport service”.

SIPTU Transport, Energy, Aviation and Construction Division (TEAC) organiser, Greg Ennis, said: “SIPTU members in the Expressway arm of Bus Éireann will not have their terms and conditions of employment sacrificed, so as to subsidise the abysmal failure of the State to provide the requisite investment for an essential national public intercity bus service.

“We are calling on the management of Bus Éireann to immediately release its proposed ‘plan’ for changes in the company to their workers’ trade unions rather than continue to drip feed it into the media.

“In the meantime, SIPTU representatives will consult with our members in Bus Éireann Expressway, with a view to formulating a considered and firm response to the reported proposals by the company to erode workers’ terms and conditions of employment.

“This response will deal with the manner in which this very serious matter has been handled by management, the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and the National Transport Authority. It will also respond to the reported proposed changes which would serve to erode our members’ terms and conditions of employment, for the benefit of others”.

He added: “SIPTU members are confident that throughout the country, elected public representatives and local communities will support our their position that we must maintain a sustainable public intercity Bus Éireann Expressway Service, which treats its employees and customers with respect”.

Earlier:

Unions have accused Bus Eireann of trying to condition staff into accepting cuts to terms and conditions.

It comes amid reports that the company are about to introduce radical changes within weeks, after warning that it could be insolvent within 18 months.

Siptu is demanding the company start talking to their employees, claiming members are being left in the dark.

The NBRU's Dermot O'Leary says turning the spotlight on staff is a sad reflection on the new management structure at the company.

Mr O'Leary said: "It would seem that this statement, along with the leaking of the Grant Thornton report earlier this week is geared towards conditioning staff into accepting cuts to terms and conditions.

"It would also lend credence to our view that the focus on cutting staff entitlements is being advanced in order to allow the Department of Transport to abdicate it's responsibility towards a State-owned company.

"Cutting overtime will have a direct impact on the ability of Bus Éireann to operate all of its services and may end up being counter-productive in that it may result in the NTA imposing sanctions and withdrawing some of the PSO funding it is contractually obliged to provide in order to support vital bus services all over Ireland."

He urged management to accept that a resolution to what he called "this crisis" can only be achieved by talks.

He said: "Turning the spotlight on staff is a sad reflection on the new management structure at the company and demonstrates quite clearly for us that they are being puppetered into providing an escape route for the shareholder who's responsibility it is to provide and support essential transport links for all of the citizens of the State, including those vital services which reach into thousands of rural communities that do not have the multi-modal transport options available to those of us that reside within shouting distance of Dail Éireann."