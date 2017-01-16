Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bus Eireann confirm cost cutting measures including overtime ban

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 05:55 pm

Bus Eireann has confirmed it is planning an overtime ban at the troubled company - along with a range of other cost cutting measures.

Management have written to staff saying they will also implement a recruitment ban and end flexi-time arrangements for clerical staff.

The National Bus and Rail Union has called the proposals "ludicrous".

It's instructing members not to cooperate with any changes to work practices.

It wants a forum set up to discuss the crisis at the company, which could go bust within 18 months unless major cost savings are implemented.

