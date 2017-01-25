Bus Éireann boss to tell committee doing nothing will drive company out of business

The acting CEO of Bus Éireann will face questions from TDs and Senators today about the current financial crisis facing the company.

Ray Hernan will appear before an Oireachtas committee where the future of the Expressway Service and the rural transport programme will also be discussed.

Bus Éireann suffered losses of €8m last year and unions have pledged to resist proposed cost-cutting measures put forward by the company.

Mr Hernan will tell members of the Oireachtas Transport Committee that anticipated losses of up to €9m in 2016 will mean its total reserves will be depleted to €7m, “less than one year’s reserves at the current run rate of losses”.

“To do nothing would mean all of the company, not just Expressway, will go out of business and, as a consequence, all jobs will be lost,” he will tell the committee. “This is not scaremongering; this is stark reality of what this organisation now faces.”

CEO of Irish Rural Link Seamus Boland will also speak at today's hearing.

He said: "We will be calling on the Oireachtas committee to use its influence through the Minister for Transport to ensure any routes dropped by Bus Éireann (have a replacement) transport service provided."

The Labour Court has refused to intervene in the dispute.

The company had sought a hearing at the Labour Court after unions overwhelmingly rejected cost saving proposals which, they argued, would have meant cuts to their members’ earnings of up to 30% through reductions in premium and overtime payments and other allowances — the company proposals also included a 2% average raise to basic pay.

The sides had already been at the Labour Court on December 6 to discuss a pay claim by the unions in excess of 20%. The company said the court indicated at that point that it could not deal with that claim until a “more detailed plan” was made available by the company.

Additional reporting by Stephen Rogers and Elaine Loughlin

