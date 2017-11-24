Home»Breaking News»ireland

Buncrana tragedy will stay with RNLI members 'for a very long time'

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 09:24 am

A member of the RNLI says the Buncrana pier tragedy will stay with them for a very long time.

Yesterday the deaths of five people at Buncrana pier in March 2016 were ruled as death by misadventure.

Recommendations were made at an inquest for Irish Water Safety to take a permanent role in advising on safety at piers and slipways around the country.

John McArthur, Operations Manager with Lough Swilly RNLI, offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and said the community would continue to rally around them.

"Every one of us will carry that incident with us for a very a long time," he said.

"I'm sure many people will be much more wary of the sea because of it.

"The community is resilient at the same time; it does pick itself up and try to move on."


KEYWORDS

buncranarnli

Related Articles

'My heart is shattered,' says Louise James after Buncrana pier inquest

Mother tells inquest she ‘sensed’ tragic drowning

Mother reveals she 'got a feeling something was not right' on day of Buncrana tragedy

More in this Section

88% of murdered woman in Ireland are killed by a man they know

Motorists advised to take care on icy roads

Householders count cost of flooding in Laois as humanitarian effort continues

Coveney: 'If FF tables a no-confidence motion, the government agreement is over'


Today's Stories

Gardaí won’t be disciplined over false breath tests

Convicted garda resigns from force

Government back from brink - but FG parliamentary party told to prepare for vote in mid-January

Rehab to rebrand to reflect strategy

Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis Elizabeth Friedlander designed covers for Penguin books before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »