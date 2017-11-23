Buncrana Pier tragedy: RNLI diver was unable to open car doors after it had sank.

The inquest into the Buncrana pier tragedy has heard how an RNLI diver was unable to open any of the car’s doors after it had sank.

The inquest heard that driver side and passenger doors of the car wouldn’t open, but the boot door was open in the water.

This morning the inquest heard from John O'Raw, the RNLI diver who was the first to see the car after it sank.

He described how he was unable to open any of the passenger doors underwater, and that the boot door of the car was open when he arrived.

The front driver window was smashed, but some of the laminate glass was floating inside the car.

The inquest heard evidence yesterday that a boy had tried to escape through that window but got caught on something.

The RNLI member also said he was aware of three other similar cases where a vehicle had entered the water at Buncrana pier.

A garda inspector said he was able to open all side doors from inside and out the next day when he examined the car.

The inquest has also heard that different electrics in the car would react differently to water.

A representative of Audi Ireland said the car locking system works without electronics, and said to the best of his knowledge water would not interfere with the locking system

He said security measures involved may have been the cause of the diver not being able to open the doors underwater from outside.

The inquest into the deaths of five family members will finish later today. The jury will come to a verdict in this case and can make recommendations that are not legally binding

Yesterday, the inquest heard the driver of the car was more than three times over the legal limit.

The pathologist involved could not say, however, how it would have impaired his driving.

Concerns were raised over the level of algae on the slipway at the time, one witness describing it as slippy as ice.