Brexit won't threaten tax cuts in Ireland, says Taoiseach

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 06:20 am

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said that there is no threat to his plans for tax cuts as a result of Brexit.

Enda Kenny said that the economy will still grow next year and that Ireland can afford to continue cutting USC.

A cut to the lowest two rates of the charge will come into effect in January.

Mr Kenny said that the uncertainty from Brexit will not change his plans.

"No, we've set out our Programme for Government and we've been very focused on continuing to manage the economy carefully and prudently in the public interest," he said.

"That's why the growth rate's even projected by the ESRI, whilst it's very difficult for the next eight or nine years, average about 3%.

"So we intend to use every opportunity that comes our way."

