Brendan Howlin: Taoiseach should refuse to attend White House shamrock event

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 03:48 pm

The leader of the Labour Party has said the Taoiseach should not go to Washington for St Patrick's Day.

US President Donald Trump has invited Enda Kenny for the traditional shamrock bowl ceremony on St Patrick's Day.

More than 13,000 people have signed an Uplift petition in the last 24 hours calling on Enda Kenny to refuse the invitation.

Brendan Howlin's comments came after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US.

Mr Howlin said that while he values the links between Ireland and America, Trump's actions and views are completely contrary to those of the vast majority of Irish people.

He called on Enda Kenny to withdraw from the planned visit as he does not think meeting the US President will achieve anything.

"(Mr Trump) doesn’t allow any criticism, as we've seen. Therefore there's no point going and even arguing with him," he said.

"If the Taoiseach arrives in Washington it will be seen as giving credence and support to a policy platform that is anathema to the vast bulk of Irish people."

A number of political parties are calling on Mr Kenny to reject the invitation as a result of Mr Trump's barring of immigrants and refugees this weekend.

However Colm O'Gorman of Amnesty International Ireland said Mr Kenny should make use of the opportunity.

He said: "Personally I think it would be a powerful thing if the Taoiseach were to attend the White House and make clear in public and private statements to the US administration that Ireland believes this is a grave breach of international human rights law for the US to conduct itself in this way."

KEYWORDS Brendan Howlin, Enda Kenny, Donald Trump

