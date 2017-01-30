Home»Breaking News»ireland

Breath test hoped to speed up diagnosis of two forms of cancer

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 09:34 am

It is hoped the diagnosis of two highly aggressive cancers could be made a lot faster with a simple breath test.

Scientists say the new method could improve survival among those who develop the disease in the stomach and oesophagus.

They believe it will be in general use in four or five years after more testing.

Professor George Hanna - who led the research at the Imperial College London - says it will help patients with non-specific symptoms: "They go to the general practitioner, they have the test and this will test the likelihood of the patient having oesophegal gastric cancer.

"This will direct the patient to have more invasive and specific investigations to test other treatment."

