Boy whose thumb tip had to be amputated after it caught on playground gate is awarded €41k

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 04:56 pm

A little boy who had to have the tip of his thumb amputated after he caught it on a playground gate has settled his High Court action for €41,000, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

Kevin Tobin was only six years of age when his thumb was hurt after the hinge of the playground gate closed on him when the gate was opened by another child.

Senior Counsel Gerardine Connolly told the High Court the boy who is now 11 years of age has been left with scarring and also had to have a partial amputation of the thumb tip after the accident.

Kevin Tobin, Brompton Green, Castleknock, Dublin had through his mother Ciara Tobin sued Fingal County Council as a result of the accident on June 26, 2012.

It was claimed the boy was at the playground at Riverwood, Clonsilla when the hinge of the playground gate closed on his thumb when it was opened by another child.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure the gate was in a safe condition and there was an alleged failure to ensure there was a metal stop on the gate to prevent it from fully opening.

The claims were denied.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Cross said it was a good settlement.

Ciara Tobin, mother of Kevin Tobin, from Castleknock, Dublin pictured leaving the Four Courts today. Pic: Collins

