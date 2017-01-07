Home»Breaking News»ireland

Boy arrested in connection with Reece Cullen death released without charge; file prepared

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 08:13 am

A boy arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dublin has been released without charge.

17-year-old Reece Cullen died after he was attacked in Kilcare Crescent in Jobstown in Tallaght on Thursday afternoon.

A teenager arrested in the Tallaght area early yesterday morning was released from custody overnight. Gardaí said they could not confirm a report the boy is just 14 years old,

It is understood the arrest was made after the boy presented himself at a Garda station yesterday morning.

The fatal stabbing is believed to have taken place in a house in Jobstown and the attacker fled the scene shortly afterwards.

Emergency services were notified by a neighbour who discovered the teenager bleeding heavily in the corridor of the house.

Reece was taken to Tallaght Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The teenager had recently lost his mother, Ann Marie Cullen, who died last September.

A Garda file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The scene of the shooting.

