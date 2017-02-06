Home»Breaking News»ireland

Boy, 16, to be sentenced in connection with fatal Halloween stabbing

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 05:32 pm

A 16-year-old boy will be sentenced next week in connection with the death of a young man at a Halloween bonfire in Dublin in 2015.

He was due to stand trial for the murder of Lorcan O’Reilly but the DPP accepted his plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The boy was just shy of his 15th birthday when he stabbed 21-year-old Lorcan O’Reilly during a row at a bonfire party on Halloween night 2015.

Lorcan was rushed to hospital but died the following day.

The court heard the boy had been 'mouthing off' and left the complex when Lorcan took a hurley off him, but that he returned with a knife.

Lorcan’s father Patrick said “nothing has been the same since that night”.

In his victim impact statement, he said “you shouldn’t have to bury your child before you ... he had his whole life ahead of him”

Instead of celebrating his birthday in a couple of months, he said the family would be replacing a present for a headstone.

Mr. Justice Patrick McCarthy heard the boy’s family life has been “unpredictable and chaotic” and he was asked to as lenient as possible.

The boy will be sentenced next week.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Woman tells convicted killer's family: 'I will kill all of you'

Arlene Foster on Irish Language Act: 'More people speak Polish'

7 years in jail for man who tried to bring explosives and detonators on bus

Trolley watch: At least 461 patients waiting on hospital beds


Today's Stories

Ministers ‘shocked’ by October budget warnings

Make parents liable for cyberbullying, says expert

Personality goes a long way for Dancing Dessie

Injecting centre reports ‘off the mark’ say senior gardaí

Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 