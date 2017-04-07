Boy, 14, charged with attempting to obtain gun after Derry arrest

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun and ammunition.

The child was arrested in Coleraine on Thursday.

After more than 24 hours in custody in the Co Derry town's police station, the youth has been charged with attempting to possess a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He was detained in a police operation at the Riverside retail park on Thursday morning.

Officers from the PSNI's reactive and organised crime branch were involved in the swoop.

The teenager is due to appear in court in Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Saturday morning.