Boris Johnson in Dublin for first trip as British Foreign Secretary

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 07:12 am

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is in Dublin today to meet Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Boris Johnson has said the UK leaving the European Union doesn’t mean they are throwing Ireland the cold shoulder.

The British Foreign Minister is in Dublin for the day to discuss the future relationship between Ireland and the UK.

International aid and Africa are also on the agenda when he meets with Minister Simon Coveney this morning.

Boris Johnson says he wants to keep Ireland and the UK on a path of friendship into the future.

A spokesman for the UK Department of Foreign Affairs said: "It is a meeting about bilateral affairs and international relations including Africa and the Middle East."

It is understood Minister Coveney will be keen to stress the need to maintain the uniquely close economic, political, cultural and people-to-people links Britain and Ireland share and the practical ways in which these relations can be developed.

This will be Johnson’s first trip to Ireland since becoming British Foreign Secretary.


