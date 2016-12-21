Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bord Pleanala approves North-South electricity interconnector

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 10:22 am

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to the North-South electricity Interconnector.

It published its decision, with conditions attached, on its website this morning.

Hundreds of objections had been lodged against the massive project, which also went through a public hearing lasting nearly three months.

An Bord Pleanala cites a number of reasons in today's decision.

It says the interconnector it will remove existing restrictions that limit cross border electricity flows, and provide benefits to the economies of both jurisdictions and for individual consumers.

It also says that having considered the alternatives, a 400 kilovolt overhead line is the most appropriate and cost effective solution for current requirements.

Authorities in Northern Ireland have not yet approved the proposed section of the project planned across the border.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS bord pleanala, north south, electricity,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Merchants Quay Ireland Night Café says it will supply sleeping resources as needed

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Dublin

Citizens' Assembly gets more than 13,000 submissions on 8th Amendment

Limerick city food bank runs out of supplies and turns over 100 people away


Today's Stories

€1.98m settlement over boy’s birth

Developer plans third largest Cork hotel at €25m cost

Spike in road deaths blamed on fewer Garda checkpoints

Gardaí to investigate sexual abuse claims at creche

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 