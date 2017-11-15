Home»Breaking News»ireland

Boiler may have caused Louth explosion that killed man and injured two others

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 07:07 am

A 28-year-old man has been killed in an explosion at a house in Co Louth.

It happened at The Cottages in the Beaulie area of Drogheda shortly after midnight.

A second man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Early indications suggest it was a back boiler that caused the explosion in a room where the occupants were sitting at the time.

One of the side windows on the house was completely blown out by the blast and a neighbour reported finding bits of the fireplace and coal in his garden.

The emergency services were called to the remote house shortly after midnight when neighbours heard the explosion.

After arriving at the scene fire and emergency services extinguished the fire at the house.

A post mortem is due to be carried out on the dead man today

The scene is still preserved and gardai say they have not established what caused the explosion.

Technical teams will examine the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Gardaí are expected to brief the media at 1pm.


