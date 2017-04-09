Home»Breaking News»ireland

Body of a man recovered after seen falling from Cliffs of Moher

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - 04:26 pm

The body of a man has been recovered from the base of a cliff in Co Clare this afternoon.

A recovery operation was mounted this afternoon after an effort late yesterday was called off because of fading light.

The alarm was raised at around 6.30pm yesterday when a man was seen falling from the Cliffs of Moher. The incident occurred about 500 metres north of O’Brien’s Tower at Aill Na Searrach.

Gardaí and Irish Coast Guard volunteers responded to the scene and soon confirmed there was a body on the shoreline below.

A Coast Guard team abseiled to the base of the cliff however sea conditions and falling darkness didn’t allow for a safe recovery of the body.

Volunteers returned to the area this afternoon and after abseiling to the cliff base again, were able to transfer the body to a rescue boat.

The body was recovered and transferred to the Coast Guard base at Doolin before being removed to University Hospital Limerick for a postmortem examination.

The incident is being treated as a personal tragedy while efforts are underway to contact the man’s family. The man is believed to be in his 20’s from Germany.

KEYWORDS cliffs of moher, body of man, recovered,

