Body of a man found in Meath

A mans body has been found in county Meath.
It is understood the discovery was made near Dunboyne.
There are no further details at this stage.
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Gardaí appeal for hit-and-run witnesses in Westmeath
Orla Tinsley in hospital as possible donor found for double lung transplant
Gardaí arrest woman after seizing 30,000 tablets at house in Dublin
Ryanair pilots believed representing staff in airline was 'a very dangerous thing', High Court hears
Today's Stories
Charity group plea to use Irish Water refund to help homeless
Romanians ‘will face jail’ if they continue to beg
Donald Tusk gives Ireland crucial backing on border
Sentencing in false rape case set for January
Lifestyle
Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle
Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by
Irish knitwear is having a moment - here's some of the best on offer
Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job
Join the conversation - comment hereHouse rules for comments - FAQ