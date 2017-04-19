Body found on Bray beach in March still unidentified

The public are being asked again for their help in identifying a man whose body was found on Bray beach last month.

The case remains unsolved since the remains were discovered by a passer-by out walking on the morning of March 27.

The deceased was white, 6’1” and extremely thin, weighing just 60kgs or nine and a half stone.

He is thought to have been in his 40s and had blue eyes, with dark hair greying around the temples.

When found he was wearing a green and brown camouflage jacket; blue jeans and black runners.

He also had a brown and green camouflage rucksack, which contained a pair of glasses.