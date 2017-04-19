Home»Breaking News»ireland

Body found on Bray beach in March still unidentified

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 09:09 am

The public are being asked again for their help in identifying a man whose body was found on Bray beach last month.

The case remains unsolved since the remains were discovered by a passer-by out walking on the morning of March 27.

The deceased was white, 6’1” and extremely thin, weighing just 60kgs or nine and a half stone.

He is thought to have been in his 40s and had blue eyes, with dark hair greying around the temples.

When found he was wearing a green and brown camouflage jacket; blue jeans and black runners.

He also had a brown and green camouflage rucksack, which contained a pair of glasses.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Nothing will get done in the North during UK elections, says John Bruton

Gardaí renew appeal for information on fifth anniversary of Kerry murder

Air Accident Investigation Unit: Transcripts of R116 conversations help understand the crash

Lunchtime protest at Dublin hospital as nurses ballot for industrial action


Today's Stories

Bar defends policy after ID storm

Works starts on €17m office scheme in Limerick

Publication of Rescue 116 cockpit recording unacceptable, say pilots

Developers of laundry in Cork must check for graves

Lifestyle

Fashion lines aiming at sustainability

GAMETECH: Getting nimble with Thimble

Handsome Devil is in the detail for John Butler

Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for families with hospitalised kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 