Body found in Lough Erne after woman 'falls from boat'

A woman has died after apparently falling from a boat on Lough Erne in Northern Ireland.

The incident happened at Devenish Island, near Enniskillen, at around 1.20am on Thursday.

Emergency services launched an extensive search and the body of the woman, who was in her 30s, was found around 90 minutes later.

PSNI Inspector Gavin Sterling said: "A full search operation was implemented and sadly a body was recovered from the water shortly before 3am this morning.

"An investigation into the circumstances is now under way and a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out.

"Local police would extend their sympathies to the family and would offer thanks to all of the agencies involved in the overnight operation."