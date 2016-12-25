Home»Breaking News»ireland

Body found during search for missing 22-year-old in Youghal

Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 11:23 am

Update 2pm: A body has been found during a search for a missing 22-year-old in Youghal.

A local search of up to 200 people was carried out last night and today for Damien Foley, last seen on the night of December 23.

The body has not yet been formally identified, but it is thought to be missing 22-year-old Damien Foley.

Earlier:

A 22-year-old man is missing in Youghal.

Damien Foley was last seen on the night of December 23.

He is described as being 6ft 1in, 22-years-old and was last seen in Youghal wearing a green jumper and jeans with wine runners.

If you have seen Damien or have any information, you are asked to contact Youghal Garda station on 024-92200.

