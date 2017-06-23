Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bob Geldof to receive honorary doctorate at Trinity today

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 06:31 am

Irish singer and activist Bob Geldof will be awarded an honorary doctorate at Trinity College Dublin today.

The conferring ceremony at TCD at 3pm this afternoon will recognise his humanitarian and anti-poverty efforts in Africa.

The Boomtown Rats frontman founded the charity Band Aid for famine relief in Ethiopia, followed by Live Aid in 1985 and the Live 8 concerts in 2,005.

Other Honorary Doctorate candidates include global medical researcher Professor Terry Dwyer for his work on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, leading Irish historian Professor Marianne Elliott, and An Taisce environmentalist Patricia Oliver.

