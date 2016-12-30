Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bird Flu found in Ireland

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 05:29 pm

Bird Flu has been found in Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed the H5N8 strain of avian flu has been identified in a wild duck in County Wexford.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says no human infections of the disease have been reported worldwide.

In the last fortnight, bird flu has been identified on a number of UK farms - while Minister Michael Creed last week issued an order that all poultry be kept indoors in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said although the H5N8 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, no human infections with the virus have been reported worldwide.

The risk to humans has therefore been rated as very low.

The department said the detection was not unexpected, as there had been infections of a "highly pathogenic" variant detected in Great Britain in the last two weeks.

Further tests are being carried out to determine whether the virus found in Ireland is the same highly pathogenic strain that is currently present in Great Britain and mainland Europe.

The results of the tests will not be available until the middle of next week.

A department spokesman said: "The Department reiterates that strict bio-security measures are necessary to prevent the introduction of avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flocks.

"Flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office."

KEYWORDS bird flu, duck, wexford,

