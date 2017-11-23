Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bill to ban anti-homeless devices to be voted on today

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 10:38 am

A bill that would ban anti homeless devices is set to be voted on in the Oireachtas today.

The legislation, which is set to be rejected by Government, would see a restriction on devices like spikes in front of buildings.

People before Profit's Richard Boyd Barrett is one of the TD's putting forward the legislation.

He said: "It really is quite awful to think conscious decisions are made by banks, by corporations, by businesses in the city centre to then drive people out from this make shift shelter."


KEYWORDS

HomelessnessRichard Boyd Barrett

