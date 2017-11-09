Home»Breaking News»ireland

Better oversight needed for Tusla and foster care companies, report recommends

Thursday, November 09, 2017 - 12:47 pm

Better oversight of Túsla and private foster care companies, beefing up HIQA's powers and a national emergency out of hours service.

Those are just three of twelve recommendations put forward by the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Children and Youth Affairs today.

It follows hearings earlier this year aimed at improving child protection in the wake of several foster care scandals including the Grace case.

The vulnerable woman with intellectual disabilities was left with a foster family in the south-east for almost 20 years despite concerns of sexual abuse.

In a statement, the Child and Family Agency said they welcome the publication of the 'Report on the Provision of Forster Care Services in Ireland'.

Fred McBride, Chief Executive, Tusla said: “I welcome this important report from the Joint Committee on Children and Youth Affairs. Many of the recommendations are already underway, and I look forward to reading the report in detail and working with the Committee and other key partners as we continue to develop this crucial service for children in Care.

I’d like to express my admiration to foster carers who open their homes and dedicate their time to children who find themselves in very difficult circumstances and are unable to live with their family - they are the backbone of our child protection system.”


KEYWORDS

tusla

