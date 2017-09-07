Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bethany Care Home survivors renew call for immediate redress

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 08:38 am

Survivors of Dublin's Bethany Care Home are calling for immediate redress.

Hundreds of children died in the Protestant institution while others were abused, mistreated and malnourished.

Survivors are holding a remembrance service in Mount Jerome Cemetery today, where at least 220 children were buried in unmarked graves.

They claim they have been wrongly prevented from seeking redress under the State scheme despite submitting extensive documentation to prove they qualify.

Derek Linster says they are not giving up the fight.

He said: "We want to make sure that we get justice and that we get the respect that they have given other people, and I won't stop until they give it to us.

"There is a lot of us that have died and are dying as I speak, a lot of them have dementia, but if the last person that is standing gets justice, then we have won."


