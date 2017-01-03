Home»Breaking News»ireland

Barnardos urge Government to follow through on child service promises

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 07:11 am

The government is being urged to follow through on its policy framework for children, "Better Outcomes, Brighter Futures".

Children's charity Barnardos says the framework aims to lift 96,000 children out of poverty by the year 2020, but that its impact is not being felt on the ground.

Head of Advocacy June Tinsley is asking the government to implement its own recommendations as soon as possible: "2017 is an opportunity to clearly show that investment in key services such as early family support, timely medical intervention such as speech and language, psychology so that children's developmental milestones are reached.

"We know that the earlier the intervention the better the outcome and that is what Barnardos is urging the Government to do is to make sure that the services are there in a timely manner that it makes a positive difference."

