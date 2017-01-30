Home»Breaking News»ireland

Balbriggan harbour monitored for pollution after fishing vessel sinks

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 07:32 am

Update: Balbriggan Harbour in Dublin is being monitored for pollution after a fishing vessel sank this morning.

Five crew members were rescued by lifeboat after they called for help at about 5.30am.

It's understood the vessel's propeller became entangled in something in the water.

Fingal County Council says it was carrying approximately 400 litres of diesel and 30 litres of lube oil when it went down.

Earlier: Five crew from a fishing trawler have been rescued off the coast of Dublin.

The coastguard was called to the scene just off Ballbriggin at 5.30am this morning - when it is believed the 12 metre vessel's propeller had become entangled in something in the water.

Skerries, Clogherhead and Howth lifeboats along with the Rescue 116 helicopter - were all dispatched to the scene and the men taken off the boat.

The Department of Transport says despite efforts to avert onboard flooding the vessel sunk shortly after 8am.

The crew are reported to be in good spirits despite the ordeal.

All five are said to be unharmed following the incident.

