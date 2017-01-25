Home»Breaking News»ireland

Babestation models arriving in Mayo tomorrow to apologise for late night calls

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 11:44 am

A UK adult website is sending two models to Mayo tomorrow to apologise to residents who have been receiving calls from its clients.

Babestation operates a premium rate phone service with the 0982 prefix for British callers.

However if you forget to input the international dialling code it brings you through to Westport.

Edwin McGreal a journalist with Mayo News says it is not the first time residents have received such calls: "He said he would answer and needless to say people were not expecting to hear a male voice, or a west of Ireland male voice at the end of the phone.

"He might be met with silence, he might be met with 'oh sorry wrong number' or sometimes even before he could get a word in on one particular occasion he was asked: 'Are you the woman of the telly?'"

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS models, babestation, mayo, calls,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Kenny open to Commission of Investigation into Stardust disaster

Manslaughter charge for woman who killed her boyfriend

Commissioner says gardaí still determined to solve Adrian Donohoe murder, 4 years on

Fourth man arrested after major 'ready for use' firearms seizure in Dublin


Today's Stories

Farmer must pay €100k over knife incident

Over €350m worth of punts have still not been exchanged

Michael Noonan: Banks should be punished

Saudi Arabian Embassy to pay for nunchuk attack on student

Lifestyle

Cork native is fulfilling a dream of performing Mozart

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 