Babestation models arriving in Mayo tomorrow to apologise for late night calls

A UK adult website is sending two models to Mayo tomorrow to apologise to residents who have been receiving calls from its clients.

Babestation operates a premium rate phone service with the 0982 prefix for British callers.

However if you forget to input the international dialling code it brings you through to Westport.

Edwin McGreal a journalist with Mayo News says it is not the first time residents have received such calls: "He said he would answer and needless to say people were not expecting to hear a male voice, or a west of Ireland male voice at the end of the phone.

"He might be met with silence, he might be met with 'oh sorry wrong number' or sometimes even before he could get a word in on one particular occasion he was asked: 'Are you the woman of the telly?'"