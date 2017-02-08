Home»Breaking News»ireland

Avoca recalls another two batches of hummus amid listeria concerns

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 09:05 am

Food retailer Avoca is recalling two batches of hummus products after other products were found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The batches of roasted red pepper hummus and caramelised onion hummus were made on the same day as the hummus and colcannon that were found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

It is not yet known whether these products also contain Listeria monocytogenes, but testing is underway.

The products were only sold in Avoca stores where they have been withdrawn from sale and a point-of-sale recall notice has been displayed.

Consumers are instructed not to eat the above batches and to return them to an Avoca store.

