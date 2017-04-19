Home»Breaking News»ireland

Avergage house prices increase by 11% according to latest CSO figures

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 11:46 am

Residential property prices around the country jumped by almost 11% in the year to February.

New figures from the CSO show prices increased more outside Dublin, with a 13.2% rise in that time frame.

Prices in the west showed the largest growth with the cost of a home rising by almost 20%.

Dublin saw a rise of 8.3% when compared with February 2016, a smaller increase than the rest of the country.

The average dwelling in Dublin cost almost €400,000 - compared to a national average of €245,000.

The border counties are the cheapest region in which to buy a home, with Longford the cheapest county with an average price of just under €88,000.

Dublin 6, D4 and Blackrock are the most expensive places in the country in which to buy - with Greystones in Wicklow the priciest place outside the capital.

The CSO figures also show a quarter of sales last year were to first time buyers.

Prices around the country have now increased by 52% since hitting a low in 2013.

