Average of 53 people per night rely on emergency bed at Cork Simon, report reveals

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 06:41 am

Cork’s Simon Community says there is a growing need for increased services for homeless people in the city.

Its annual report has revealed an average of 53 people relied on the emergency bed service each night in 2016, an increase of six from 2014.

The number of long-term homeless people in the city has jumped to 20 per night from 12 just three years ago.

In response, the Simon Community has opened a new emergency shelter at Anderson’s Quay which will provide extra accommodation for 15 people each night this winter.

Cork Simon has also developed a plan to provide 100 more housing units by the end of 2019.


