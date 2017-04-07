AUDIO: 'I would sit behind the wheel after a few pints' says Liveline caller

Some callers to today's Liveline show on RTÉ Radio 1 said they didn't see a problem with having a few pints and driving home, especially if living in rural Ireland.

Other callers had lost children or a spouse to drink driving and are utterly opposed to the idea of having alcohol before sitting behind a wheel.

Transport Minister Shane Ross is proposing new legislation that would ban first-time offenders caught at the lower limit.

Yesterday, Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has said that someone drinking three glasses of Guinness will not cause fatalities on Irish roads.