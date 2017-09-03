Home»Breaking News»ireland

Auctioneers warn of boom-time house prices by the end of the year

Sunday, September 03, 2017 - 08:28 am

Property prices are set to rise to boom-time levels by the end of 2017, according to the head of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers.

Pat Davitt made the claim in today's Sunday Independent after research showed the cost of an average family home in Dublin is nearly €518,000 - a figure double the national average.

The steep prices in the capital have also had a knock-on effect on the commuter belt.

A three-bed semi in Wicklow will now set you back €275,000 - the highest outside of Dublin.

The best value for money was found in Longford, where a three-bed home costs €90,000.


