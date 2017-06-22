Home»Breaking News»ireland

Astronaut Dan Tani to deliver keynote address at SSP17 in Cork

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 12:38 pm

Astronaut Dan Tani has been chosen to replace Buzz Aldrin, who was to deliver a keynote address at CIT in Cork next Tuesday, Space Studies Program (SSP17) organisers have confirmed.

Dr Aldrin had to cancel all international scheduled visits due to medical advice earlier this week.

The lecture is one of the 50 public space events that are taking place over the summer to coincide with the International Space University’s (ISU) 30th Space Studies Program (SSP17) at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) from June 26 to August 25.

An American engineer and NASA astronaut, Dan Tani will discuss human spaceflight, his experiences in Space and the future of space exploration.

Tani had a 16 year career at NASA, where he flew on two space missions for an accumulated 132 days in space, featuring 6 space walks, including the 100th spacewalk on the International Space Station.

His lecture will be given in front of a 7m Museum of Moon, an art installation by the UK artist Luke Jerram, which has been brought to Cork as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival and SSP17 in a collaboration with CIT and local sponsors including O’Flynn Exhams, JCD, and Urban Green Private.

Everyone who held tickets for the Buzz Aldrin lecture will be guaranteed admission to this talk and additional tickets are now also available on www.ssp17.ie on a first-come first-served basis.

Dan Tani will also be part of a public astronaut panel on July 4 with fellow astronauts Nicole Stott, Robert Thirsk and Yi So-yeon.

