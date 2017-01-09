ASTI to 'lessen the impact on students' of any potential industrial action

The ASTI is promising industrial action that could arise in the coming months will not affect students in the same way as last year.

Members are to vote this month on latest proposals aimed at resolving a row over pay and Junior Cert reform, but officials have recommended they be rejected.

If they are turned down, it is expected schools will not have to shut their doors because of the resulting industrial action.

ASTI President Ed Byrne says they are aware of the pressures on young people.

He said: "ASTI are very aware of students, of their parents and the exams and any industrial action we take will be carefully thought out to lessen the impact on students in a way that may not have happened before Christmas."