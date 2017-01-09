Home»Breaking News»ireland

ASTI to 'lessen the impact on students' of any potential industrial action

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 10:56 am

The ASTI is promising industrial action that could arise in the coming months will not affect students in the same way as last year.

Members are to vote this month on latest proposals aimed at resolving a row over pay and Junior Cert reform, but officials have recommended they be rejected.

If they are turned down, it is expected schools will not have to shut their doors because of the resulting industrial action.

ASTI President Ed Byrne says they are aware of the pressures on young people.

He said: "ASTI are very aware of students, of their parents and the exams and any industrial action we take will be carefully thought out to lessen the impact on students in a way that may not have happened before Christmas."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Waiting numbers remain high as Health Minister prepares to visit hospitals

Michael Healy-Rae: Don't focus solely on drink-driving in road safety debate

Here is how much was spent on the 1916 commemorations

First Minister tells Sinn Féin: I won't be stepping aside


Today's Stories

Crackdown by courts service over €35.5m unpaid fines

Village on county bounds may lose its Post Office

UTV Ireland broadcasts for the last time amid rebrand

Politicians urged by Sports Minister Patrick O'Donovan to sue online bullies

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 