ireland

ASTI: Lack of job security threatens future of Irish education

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 11:32 am

The lack of job security for recently qualified secondary school teachers poses a critical threat to the future of education in Ireland.

That is according to the ASTI, which found that two thirds of teachers that qualified since 2010 are in precarious employment.

The survey, carried out by Red C found that almost one in five works a second job to top up their pay.

The ASTI has also confirmed it will ballot its members next month for strike action over potential redundancies.

Some 500 secondary teachers will attend their annual conference in Kerry next week, where pay is expected to dominate proceedings.

