Armed man escapes on bike after Belfast robbery

An armed man escaped on a bicycle after robbing a fast food outlet in east Belfast.

A member of staff from the Connswater Retail Park restaurant was outside when he was approached by a man with a suspected firearm at around 5am today.

The raider ordered the staff member inside and demanded cash before making off on a bike. He was wearing black hooded top, gloves and had a scarf covering his face.

The member of staff was not physically injured but was left shaken by the ordeal.

Police are appealing for witnesses.