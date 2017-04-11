Home»Breaking News»ireland

Armed gang escapes with substantial sum of money after tying up elderly couple during burglary

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 06:47 pm

An elderly man and his wife were tied to chairs during a terrifying burglary in their home, police in the North have said.

The husband, in his 70s, was taken to hospital with a head injury after he was attacked by a gang of three masked men at his Ballymoney home on Monday evening. He has since been discharged.

The PSNI said the armed and masked men broke into the couple's house in the Donaghbrook Drive area of the town at about 9.40pm.

The man was struck on the head by one of his assailants. He and his wife were tied to chairs with cable ties before the men fled in an unknown vehicle.

The man managed to break free and raise the alarm at a neighbour's house.

A substantial sum of money was taken.

Donaghbrook Drive. Pic via Google Maps.

The PSNI said: "There were also reports of shots fired coming from the Ballybrakes area at around this time and I am appealing to anyone who may have heard a sound like shots, to contact us.

"We are also appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact Detectives at Coleraine Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1298 of the 10/04/17.

"Or, alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said it was a "disturbing and worrying" attack.

He added: "This incident was undoubtedly a frightening experience for the family involved and I unreservedly condemn this attack on a local family.

"It was a vile attack carried out by people who have no regard for those in the community."

