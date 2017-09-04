Home»Breaking News»ireland

Arlene Foster warns over powersharing talks as James Brokenshire meets parties

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 01:13 pm

Discussions on the prospect of restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland should be over pretty quickly, Arlene Foster has said.

The DUP leader said Sinn Féin had reacted "with breakneck speed" to reject her suggestion that a ministerial executive at Stormont be restored alongside a parallel process dealing with cultural issues such as the Irish language.

She warned that Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire needed to make a decision by next month on the prospect for fresh talks or direct rule from London with financial pressures looming.

He is meeting the five main parties at Stormont today as he assesses the chances of a breakthrough.


