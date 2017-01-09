Home»Breaking News»ireland

Arlene Foster to hold DUP meeting over 'Cash for Ash' controversy

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 07:20 am

The North's First Minister Arlene Foster is set to meet with the DUP in private later, to try and resolve the so called 'Cash for Ash' controversy.

Ms Foster, who presided over the Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme when she was Economy Minister, has refused to step down while an investigation takes place.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has hinted that Deputy First Minister Martin McGuiness may stand down from his position if the DUP leader refuses to step aside.

It is thought up to £500m could be lost as a result of the scandal.

