Arctic temperatures expected to bring snow with high winds forecast for four counties

Forecasters have issued two weather warnings for parts of the country for the next few days.

Met Eireann have warned of very cold wintry weather from Wednesday night on to Saturday, with sleet and snow expected.

They said that Ulster, Connacht, north Leinster and west Munster will get the heaviest of the snowfall which is also expected on high ground.

A Status Yellow wind warning is also in place in four counties.

They have also warned that Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will see winds increase from around 10pm tonight and they have forecast gusts of up 110 km/h.

The west to northwest winds are predicted to be strongest in exposed coastal and hilly areas, and the warning is in effect until around 10am tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will tumble from Wednesday as #Arctic air moves southwards. Factor in the strength of the wind & it will feel bitterly #cold ❄️ pic.twitter.com/BqGJiMm92X — Met Office (@metoffice) January 10, 2017

It comes as the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, reminded people to be winter ready and take all necessary precautions.

Minister Ross said: "I would urge all people to heed the advice of the agencies and take all necessary precautions if out during the severe weather. If travelling I would advise that you plan your route and check local information , allow extra time, drive slowly and carefully and stay safe.”

Useful information on how to prepare for severe weather can be found on the Be Winter Ready website.

The Department has also published a 'Transport Information for Severe Weather' page on their website.

The page outlines where to find information on weather, roads, public transport and road safety during severe weather.