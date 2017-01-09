Home»Breaking News»ireland

Arctic air may bring snow later this week

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 06:35 am

Met Éireann is forecasting Arctic conditions for the middle of this week which could see sleet and snow in places.

It says it will turn bitterly cold from Wednesday through to Saturday with strong winds, scattered showers and ground frost.

Severe weather has claimed the lives of more than 20 people across central and eastern Europe.

The weather system will move southwards and by Thursday showers will become increasingly wintry.

Forcasters say there will be "a noticeable change" as very cold air moves in from the north-west.

Scattered showers will become increasingly wintry with sleet or snow likely - mainly in parts of Ulster and Connacht.

Frost will also develop in many areas also.

Lowest temperatures of between -1 to +1 are forecast.

It says Thursday will be "a bitterly cold day", with temperatures only rising to between 3 and 6 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

There will also be a mix of sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, most frequent over the western half of the country.

The highest risk of snow will be in the morning and during the evening and night.

Friday will continue to be very cold with sunny spells and further showers of rain, sleet and snow.

Temperatures will again reach between 3 and 6 degrees with westerly breezes.

While there will also be a sharp frost on Friday night.

The weekend will continue very cold with further showers of rain, sleet or snow and with sharp or severe frosts at night.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Health Minister to monitor overcrowding at hospitals

Figures reveal major rise in liver cancer cases

HSE launches website to advise people on fighting flu and other winter bugs

Cross-party delegation to visit Ibrahim Halawa in Egyptian prison


Today's Stories

Gerry Adams demands Arlene Foster step aside over plan

Village on county bounds may lose its Post Office

Shock at hate leaflets ahead of 80 refugees' arrival

Politicians urged by Sports Minister Patrick O'Donovan to sue online bullies

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 