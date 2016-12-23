Home»Breaking News»ireland

Archbishop of Dublin condemns 'multi-million euro business of death' after latest killing

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 10:41 am

The Archbishop of Dublin has called for an end to violence following the latest gangland shooting in the city.

It comes after a 62-year-old man, named locally as Noel Kirwan, was targeted by a lone gunman shortly after he pulled into the driveway of a house in the Ronanstown area of Dublin just after 5pm as his partner looked on.

He was hit by several bullets fired into the driver's side of the Ford Mondeo.

He is believed to be the latest victim of the feud between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin says the violence must stop:

"This is all about interference in a multi-million euro business of death - the drugs business," he said.

"The ones who are calling these killings from comfortable places - they don't care about the people who are being killed, and they care less about the young people they drag every day into the world of drugs."

