Apollo House group says Nama must do more on social housing

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 12:35 pm

The group occupying Apollo House in Dublin is calling on the Government to allocate more Nama properties for social housing.

A delegation from the Home Sweet Home campaign is meeting Minister for Housing Simon Convey today to discuss a number of demands in return for their leaving the building by January 11.

More than 40 homeless people have been sleeping at Apollo House since it was taken over by the group last month.

Home Sweet Home spokesperson Freda Hughes, said: "We want Nama to make a meaningful contribution to social housing in this country...and a greater rate of social housing being built.

"We want to hear what the Minister has to say and to ensure the needs of the residents here (in Apollo House) are met, first and foremost."

In its annual review Nama defended its work on social housing and said it delivered 2,378 houses and apartments in 167 individual projects in 19 counties.

They include 899 in the four Dublin council areas, 445 in Cork city and county, 228 in Galway city and county, 51 in Waterford and 16 in Limerick.

Another 370 homes are being worked on.

It said it had identified 6,941 homes for social housing since 2012.

