Home»Breaking News»ireland

'Apart from tweeting' Shane Ross has been 'remarkably mute' on public transport crisis

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 12:12 pm

Fianna Fáil says it will not put forward a motion of no confidence in the Transport Minister, but says Shane Ross can not continue to ignore the crisis in public transport.

The Dáil will debate a motion tonight on the future of Bus Éireann, with calls for negotiations on restructuring rather than cost-cutting being imposed on workers. Party members say Minister Ross needs to step in.

"He has taken a backseat", says Longford TD Robert Troy (pictured). "He has been remarkably mute in relation to the whole issue.

"In fact, I think with exception of the topical issue that both myself and Deputy Calleary put down in the Dáil, he has said very little apart from tweeting out one morning at about 20 past 10 that he was on his way in and using public transport, possibly for the first time in his life."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS bus eireann, shane ross

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Enda Kenny's St Patrick's Day visit to Washington divides Dáil

These are top ten 'hard to fill' jobs in Ireland

Media ownership cap bill to be introduced to the Dáil by Social Democrats

Jump in number of people waiting for hospital beds today


Today's Stories

Human chain protest to highlight fears over Cork city’s quay flood defences

€1m Cork lotto win remains unclaimed

Fireballs on chains whirled by man outside public park

Killer loses appeal over murder of mother, daughter

Lifestyle

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

We can learn from New Zealand about eliminating unwanted invaders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 