'Apart from tweeting' Shane Ross has been 'remarkably mute' on public transport crisis

Fianna Fáil says it will not put forward a motion of no confidence in the Transport Minister, but says Shane Ross can not continue to ignore the crisis in public transport.

The Dáil will debate a motion tonight on the future of Bus Éireann, with calls for negotiations on restructuring rather than cost-cutting being imposed on workers. Party members say Minister Ross needs to step in.

"He has taken a backseat", says Longford TD Robert Troy (pictured). "He has been remarkably mute in relation to the whole issue.

"In fact, I think with exception of the topical issue that both myself and Deputy Calleary put down in the Dáil, he has said very little apart from tweeting out one morning at about 20 past 10 that he was on his way in and using public transport, possibly for the first time in his life."