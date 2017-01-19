Home»Breaking News»ireland

Anti-evictions bill requires Ceann Comhairle vote to break tie

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 02:02 pm

The Ceann Comhairle had to use his casting vote in the Dáil to save the Government.

A vote on an anti-evictions bill from the Anti Austerity Alliance People Before Profit resulted in a tied vote of 51 a piece after Fianna Fáil abstained.

The bill would have removed the sale of a property as a ground for terminating a tenancy, and would require landlords pay compensation to tenants if they were taking back the property for use by a relative.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O'Fearghail said he would do as his predecessors had done and cast a vote with the Government: "The result of the vote is yes 51 no 51 being equal numbers. Abstentions 35.

"There is an equality of votes there so pursuant to article 15.11.2 of the constitution I must exercise my casting vote now and in accordance with precedent I vote for the question in this case the result of the vote now being yes 52, no 51, the question is therefore carried."

