Anthony Stokes to be sentenced for assaulting Elvis impersonator

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 06:36 am

Footballer Anthony Stokes is expected to face a sentencing hearing today for assaulting an Elvis impersonator in a nightclub.

The Republic of Ireland striker pleaded guilty last November over the incident, at what was then Buck Whaley's on Leeson Street in Dublin, on June 8 2013.

The plea was entered less than two weeks before a two-day trial was due to take place at Dublin's Circuit Criminal Court.

Originally from Dublin, 28-year-old Stokes spent six years playing for Celtic.

He spent the first half of this season at Blackburn Rovers. He has nine caps for the Republic of Ireland and counts Arsenal, Sunderland and Hibernian among his former clubs.

He has been on bail since 2014.

The footballer, whose address has been given as Bellhaven Terrace, Glasgow, was arrested by appointment in 2014 and charged with assault causing harm to Anthony Bradley, 42, following the incident at the nightclub.

