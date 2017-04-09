Home»Breaking News»ireland

Annual Galway Cycle participants set out on final stretch

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - 10:41 am

Over 200 cyclists and 100 support crew are making their way from Galway to Kildare today.

It is the annual Galway Cycle, which has been raising funds for children's charities for the past 30 years.

The crew started out from Maynooth University on Friday and organiser Anne Marie Brennan says they are all delighted to be on the final stretch of their 400 kilometre cycle.

"Everybody is very willing to get back on their bike. We have about 200 people on bicycles heading out this morning.

"The weather has been kind to us over the weekend, it's a little bit calmer today so it's absolutely going to be fun," she said.

