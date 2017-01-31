Home»Breaking News»ireland

Angela Kerins to learn if she won her legal suit against the 2014 Public Accounts Committee

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 06:05 am

Angela Kerins will find out later this morning if she has won her legal action against the 2014 Public Accounts Committee.

The former CEO of the Rehab Group claims its members acted outside their powers by asking about her salary and bonus payments.

On Feb 27 2014, Angela Kerins attended a seven hour hearing before the Public Accounts Committee.

She was under no obligation to do so but felt it was in the best interests of the Rehab Group amid controversy over its spending of public funds.

By asking her about what she considered to be “wholly private” matters such as her €240,000 salary and bonus payments, she claims the committee acted outside its powers in what she said amounted to a “witchhunt”.

The court heard evidence that she tried to take her own life as a result of the public backlash that followed and was too ill to attend a second hearing the following month.

Today’s judgment could have a major impact on issues like absolute privilege, the separation of powers and the way Oireachtas Committees go about their business.

